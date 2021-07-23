Two best friends, Derick Adjakwaku, MPhil, and Dr Franklin Yayra Adorsu-Djentuh, lost their lives in the same month

Although the main causes of their deaths were not disclosed, there appears to be a link between the two

Adorsu-Djentuh was at the University of Manchester, UK and his friend was a highly experienced Sales and Marketing professional

Information obtained by YEN.com.gh indicates that Franklin Yayra Adorsu-Djentuh's funeral is being held today, July 23, 2021

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Two high-achieving Ghanaian academicians, Derick Adjakwaku, MPhil, and Dr Franklin Yayra Adorsu-Djentuh both lost their lives within the space of one month.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Dr Franklin Yayra Adorsu-Djentuh is a former research fellow at the Faculty of Humanities at The University of Manchester, UK.

A little about him

He worked as a Research Fellow in the Faculty of Humanities at The University of Manchester in the United Kingdom from January to December 2019.

Franklin Yayra Adorsu-Djentuh: Ghanaian who died with his friend Derick Adjakwaku Credit: Ŋutifafa Koku

Source: Facebook

Burial ceremony

YEN.com.gh has obtained information from his close friends that, Command Prayer Centre Ministries Int is organizing the funeral of Franklin Yayra Adorsu-Djentuh.

The burial ceremony is also aired live on the Zoom ID 619 323 2860 for interested viewers all over the world to stream live.

About Derick

Franklin's good friend, Derick Adjakwaku was a highly experienced Sales and Marketing professional with a strong Finance and Research background.

He had over 10 years of proven track record of success in working for and with high profiled organizations, providing high-level sales and marketing functions, consistently improving business performance, and delivering professional services to various stakeholders.

Another Ghanaian who died

In an equally sad story, Erasmus Klutse, a brilliant Ghanaian medical student described by his colleagues as a hardworking, relentless young man passed on after he was allegedly neglected by both the Cubans and Ghanaian stakeholders.

According to Emmanuel Dwomfour-Poku, the organising secretary and PRO of NUGS (National Union of Ghanaian Students), Cuba, Erasmus was rushed to the school clinic and was refused treatment.

He subsequently needed to be sent outside the campus but the ambulance had no gasoline and there was no funding to help the situation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Newspaper