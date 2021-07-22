Ghanaians are flying high the flag of the country around the world

In exciting news, actress Michaela Coel is joining the people who will star in the continuation of the Black Panther movie

Released in 2018, it garnered over a billion dollars on the movie market

Emmy-nominated Ghanaian-British actress, Michaela Coel has joined the cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the follow-up to the 2018 movie 'Black Panther."

She will join the likes of Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke in the next iteration of the movie which earned a cult following when it was released some three years ago.

The movie also earned over a billion dollars at the box office.

Wakanda Forever: Ghanaian actress Michaela Coel joins the cast of Black Panther movie sequel. Photo source: @michaelacoelweb

Source: Instagram

It is currently unknown which role she will play according to Variety, who initially broke the news.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be released in July 2022.

"Holy Sh*t!!!! Yesssss Yessssss Yesssssssssss!!!!! F*cking Yes!!!!!!!!!" commented an excited user on Instagram with the handle @rnlovejones.

As Ororo Munroe? suggested nikwood.world.

Cobbs is excited and definitely counting down the days: I definitely can see it. But dam next summer.

Coel is best known for her role in the popular series 'I May Destroy You.' She recently scored nominations at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards slated for September 19, 2021.

She is up for Lead Actress, Best Director, and Best Writer awards. Coel, born Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collinson is an actress, director, and producer.

