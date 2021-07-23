Daniel Odonkor is the founder of Chaste Shoes

Chaste Shoes is a Ghana-based company that produces handmade and bespoke designer shoes

The young entrepreneur opened up about his business during an interview on Ghanaweb TV

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Originally a trained building contractor, Daniel Odonkor is now known as a professional shoemaker who produces quality handmade and bespoke shoes.

The chief executive officer of Chaste Shoes has made strides in the field, designing some of the finest shoes to pamper the feet of prominent figures.

Donkor's footwear brands are not only reviving traditional African shoemaking but have also penetrated global markets.

Daniel Odonkor: The Ghanaian shoemaker styling the feet of the rich and celebrities. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Discovering his passion

In an interview with news outlet Ghanaweb, he narrated his journey to the industry as a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Though he always wanted to pursue his childhood dream of becoming an architect, he was offered building construction at the university due to the grades he obtained in senior high school, said Daniel Odonkor.

Nonetheless, his passion drew him closer to the craft, starting with T-shirts and later making designer shoes.

Passion becomes business

With a laptop and taking lessons from YouTube, he acquired knowledge about how to design shoes, he said.

''I was impressed with my first shoe, but I wouldn't sell it today because of the change in trends,'' he told Ghanaweb.

Seven years after his first design, Daniel Odonkor's company now produces shoes for red carpet events and has clients outside the country.

The fast-rising Ghanaian entrepreneur aims to become a brand that can compete with other global brands in shoemaking.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Ghanaian playwright recalls his humble beginnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian playwright and director, Professor Martin Owusu Okyere has trained some of Ghana's finest film stars, including Adjetey Anang, Clemento Suarez, and Dzifa Gomashie.

The acclaimed scriptwriter is a lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana and has groomed some of Ghana's finest movie stars who bring exposure to the country's arts and culture.

Testimonies of his works are evident in the talents he helped establish through his teaching at the university.

Ghanaian taxi driver returns phone

In a previous report, a Ghanaian taxi driver only identified as Owusu who returned a phone after a passenger left it in his car has been praised.

Owusu has been lauded for his honesty. Though details, including the passenger who left the phone in his vehicle and where the incident occurred, are yet to be known, the post indicated that he could have chosen to do otherwise.

Heartwarming photos in which he sits in front of his whip were shared with the caption to praise him for showing integrity.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen