Legendary former footballer, Eric Nii Odartey Lamptey’s first daughter, Malaika Lamptey, is seven years old and very beautiful.

Photos and videos sighted by YEN.com.gh prove that Malaika, who looks so much like her father, is talented, creative, smart, and very clever at age 7.

YEN.com.gh brings you 8 of the photos and videos capturing the activities of Malaika Lamptey.

A collage of Malaika Lamptey. Photo credit: @ruufynn/Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. So full of confidence:

2. Displaying her unique acting skills:

To her exceptional acting skill, Kumawood actress, Gloria Sarfo, revealed that she would want to employ her:

gloriaosarfo: "Straight child actresses, I'm employing them now."

3. Sitting pretty like the queen she is:

4. So full of confidence:

5. So playful and a good dancer:

6. Doing Ballet with her younger sister:

7. Swipe to see more bridal looks of Malaika:

8. Time for prayers:

Odartey Lamptey's family

The seasoned footballer only got his new family after divorcing his ex-wife, Gloria Lamptey, after DNA tests proved that all the three children they had were not his.

This plunged Odartey into dark days, however, with the coming of his Ruweida and the three children, his life became better again.

Odartey Lamptey, married his new wife, Ruweida Yakubu, in 2014 after the birth of their first child, Malaika.

This follows the dissolution of his first marriage to his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah, after DNA tests on all three children proved Odartey was not the father.

This became a big scandal for him, given the disgrace brought on him by the conduct of Gloria Appiah.

Odartey returned to 'sanity' once again following his involvement with Ruweida with whom he has three children currently.

YEN.com.gh has published 10 photos of Ruweida showing how beautiful and fashionable she is.

