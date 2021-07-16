Former Ghanaian international footballer, Odartey Lamptey, has a beautiful wife and three lovely kids he can boast of.

The seasoned footballer only got his new family after divorcing his ex-wife, Gloria Lamptey, after DNA tests proved that all the three children they had were not his.

This plunged Odartey into dark days, however, with the coming of his Ruweida and the three children, his life became better again.

See 8 family photos of Odartey with his wife and kids:

1. Rocking their denim:

2. Angelic family glittering in white:

3. Nii Junior wants to take after his father’s football prowess:

4. From their facial expression, it seems they were watching television:

5. Girls with swag:

6. The beautiful Malaika, Odartey’s firstborn:

7. So smart and eloquent:

8. Odartey’s pretty second born:

