Afia Schwar and her best friend, Tracey Boakye, have been criticised severely for forcing to have the attention of Linda Achiaa, the new wife of Adonko Boss, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar shared a photo of Linda looking so gorgeous and hailed praises on her.

She hailed Linda for being beautiful and making “her boss” Kwaku Oteng happy.

A collage of Afia Schwar, Linda, and Tracey Boakye. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda @tracey_boakye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She also called her mother of beautiful children and one who holds a PhD.

Afia Schwar claimed further that Linda was a woman after Kwaku Oteng’s own heart, and added she adores her so much.

Tracey Boakye quickly commented in less than a minute and wrote that Linda is a beautiful lady.

tracey_boakye: “Beautiful.”

A screenshot showing Tracey Boakye's comment. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Their behaviour has triggered massive criticisms from fans who have called them all sorts of names.

Others warned Linda to be careful in her association with Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye.

See 15 of the hot comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

afiaowusua_gyan: “The last time I posted her pic, she didn’t mind u and u are here today too ahushish3 y3 wo d3 oo boi.” oforiwaafausti: “Madam Linda don’t be happy ooooo,,, cus 1 day they will then against you ooo.” nana_appiahbarimah: “Demon over demons, madam don't be happy she has posted u here. They have their agenders so wise up.” lanthoniel: “When was the PHD done ? Afia ne ntoro, like bread and fried egg.” lalisanketia: “Self arrangements” shanty_babbe: “Afia ne ahohyehy3.” iammabeledanso: "Where ahohyihy3 starts." tombrown2234: "Madam it will be better if u run away. Run for your life ooo from this.... association b4 it too late. Mm Leme pass err.." miss_tracyf: "Self put put nkoaa." youncy.the.bossbitch: "Akosua people are brilliant so these ones will never get her like what they did to the other one @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda let power soul in Sunday be active." vintagebathnbody.botanicals: "Lady respect yourself enough to not associate with these people! Wisen up! They're just using you for their own selfish and dramatic agendas. Pls pls pls.......distance yourself from them. They're cancerous and venomous." joyce_sakyi_: "Mafia association I just love you my baddest queen." efia202: "And your friend is the side chic hmmm." priscilla.ackah.9883: "So Beautiful Bosslady." chiricolove: "Vampire Afia."

Linda Achiaa

Linda Achiaa, a banker, is reported to be the 5th wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, after he divorced his 4th wife Akua GMB.

Reports have it that she was married after bearing a child for the Adonko Bitters' Boss.

Tracey Boakye's daughter is for Adonko Boss

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi in a fight with Afia Schwar, has revealed that the father of Tracey Boakye's baby is Akua GMB's ex-husband.

Her revelation comes in a response to insults Afia Schwar had unleashed on her earlier in their ongoing beef.

According to Ayisha, Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye duped Mahama even though they knew the child was for Kwaku Oteng.

She added that the recent rumours that the actress had a miscarriage were true and that Afia confided in her that Tracey was pregnant for the Adonko Boss again.

However, Diamond Appiah, Tracey Boakye's friend, has defended her in the case and said that nobody snatched Akua GMB's husband but that she was dumped for cheating.

