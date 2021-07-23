Actress and businesswoman Mrs Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong ( nee Asiamah), is undoubtedly a beautiful young woman.

Anytime she pops up on social media, the wife of rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, dazzles her followers.

Just like she does it always, Fella Makafui has released some stunning photos online.

Photo source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella is hot in black

In her new photos, the mother of Baby Island Frimpong, rocked an all-black bodycon top and shorts.

She matched her bodycon with a pair of big black boots which had what looked like side pockets on it

Fo her hair, Fella was in her usual low cut but had it dyed in blonde colour while she had big earrings and black lipstick to complete her look.

Bad girl with no remorse

From the photos, Fella portrayed herself to be a 'bad girl' and it reflected in her caption to the beautiful photos.

The actress described herself as wicked and bad with no remorse.

"Wicked and bad !! NO REMORSE ," her caption read.

Medikal reacts

After Fella Makafui posted the photos, her husband was among the first people to comment about them.

Borrowing from Black Sherif's lyrics on Second Sermon, Medikal suggested that Fella was going to bring trouble with her photos.

"Mrs Frimpong de Asem b3ba ," the rapper's comment read.

Source: Yen.com.gh