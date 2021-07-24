GHOne TV presenter, Natalie Fort, clocked 26 years old today, July 24

The general manager of the Ghana-based TV station, Nana Aba Anomoah, posted photos with a message to celebrate her

Fans and followers of the two Ghanaian media figures have commented birthday messages beneath the post

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

GHOne TV presenter, Natalie Fort is marking another milestone after 25 years of life, health, and growth amidst challenges that compelled her to take a break from Ghanaian media.

The former TV3 news anchor has clocked 26 years old, and she has been celebrated as she marks her birthday today, July 24, 2021.

On the Instagram page of Nana Aba Anamoah, the general manager of GHOne TV/StarrFM, she has publicised stunning photos with a heartwarming birthday message to mark Natalie Fort's special day.

Natalie Fort: GHOne TV presenter marks 26th bday, Nana Aba drops beautiful photos to celebrate her Image: Nana Aba

Source: Instagram

Birthday message

''Happy birthday to the gorgeous, eloquent & intelligent host of #TheNatalieFortShow. (Premieres at 7 pm this Sunday on @ghonetv)

''I love you, @realnataliefort. Stay blessed,'' her post read.

Fort announces coming birthday

Meanwhile, ahead of her birthday, Fort posted a frame announcing her coming birthday to her followers.

She wrote:

''It’s almost here...24th July 2021 . Marking another year in life is a reminder of how much of a blessing it is to even be alive.

Thank you, God, for everything .''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Ghana Music Awards UK launched

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the 5th edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK has been launched in Accra, Ghana, at the La Palm Beach Hotel, Friday, July 23, 2021.

The highly anticipated event saw the unveiling of nominees for the various categories who made the final list for this year's edition.

Ghana Music Awards UK aims to recognise Ghanaian creative works in music and culture, and the event kicked off in Accra to garner a buzz from home though the awards scheme is UK-based.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh