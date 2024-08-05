A video of Lil Win's inspiring speech at his school's speech and prize-giving day is trending

The Kumawood actor did not disappoint as he rattled English, much to the delight of the invited guests

Many people who commented on the video have commended the actor for improving his English

Ghanaian actor Lil Win is trending after a video of a recently held speech and prize-giving day at Great Minds International School emerged online.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the Daily Graphic, showed the moment Lil Win, as the school proprietor gave a speech at the event.

With the crowd in anxious wait, Lil Win did not disappoint as he rattled English, much to the admiration of many of the guests.

He expressed gratitude to the school staff for giving their maximum best and also assured parents and guardians of his commitment towards making the school a centre of academic excellence.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 46,000 views and 200 comments.

Ghanaians applaud Lil Win

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were left in awe with many commending Lil Win for how well he spoke.

Mcvin Yorm commented:

"Better than Wontumi."

Agyei K Boakye reacted:

"This guy is very serious. It is possible if you put in effort"

Nana Yaw Kumkuma reacted:

"Isn't it lovely. He didn't use his money to flaunt cars or mansions but he is giving back to society. Much respect, we live we learn."

Masood Lucky Johnston added:

"This is great, congratulations. Bro. Kwadwo you symbolize the saying that"what ever the mind can will conceive can be achieved".

