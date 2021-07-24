MP for Sissala West constituency has allegedly been attacked by unknown armed men in his constituency

Mohammed Adama Sukparu was attacked on his way back from a funeral

Fortunately, he and the occupants in his car escaped unhurt

Sisala - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West constituency, Mohammed Adama Sukparu has allegedly been attacked by unknown armed men in his constituency.

In a report filed by Citinews, the incident happened in his own constituency between Jefisi and Bulu at about 7:50 pm.

Reports indicate that the MP was returning from a funeral he attended at Jefisi when all of armed men stopped them and started firing into his car.

“...we were returning from a funeral at Jefisi, all of a sudden some armed men, numbering about five stopped us and started firing into my car,” he said.

According to him, his bodyguard immediately returned fire while the driver sped off.

He added that during the exchange of fire the gun hit one of them but they could not stop to know what happened to him.

The MP revealed that all the other occupants of his car, fortunately, escaped unhurt.

