Ayisha Modi, in a video, intensified her ongoing feud with her former associate Stonebwoy and his camp

The controversial social media personality raised some allegations about Stonebwoy's past offences against his mentor, Samini

Ayisha Modi threatened to share some secrets about Stonebwoy if he failed to call his former boyfriend Alahye Bobo to order

Controversial social media personality and entrepreneur Ayisha Modi has intensified her ongoing feud with her former associate Stonebwoy and his camp.

In a TikTok video, the socialite called out the BHIM Nation president for not keeping his former bodyguard Alahye Bobo in check and stopping him from insulting her on social media.

Ayisha Modi spoke about Stonebwoy's relationship with Samini and dropped some new allegations against the Tuff Seed hitmaker.

She alleged that Stonebwoy's mentor, Samini, sent her numerous screenshots of a list of bad deeds Stonebwoy committed against him and that she still had the evidence on her mobile phone.

Ayisha stated that despite receiving the complaints from Samini, she still chose to ignore them and continued to support Stonebwoy to reach a higher level in his music career.

The socialite claimed that she insulted Samini on several occasions on social media and jeopardised their longtime relationship because she supported the Burniton Music Group record label boss.

She said that her utterances towards Samini drew negative comments about her family from his and Shatta Wale's fans on social media. She noted that Stonebwoy's family members remained silent when she received backlash for constantly defending the musician on social media platforms.

Ayisha Modi claimed that some of Stonebwoy's associates had concocted a plan to bring her down and have been verbally attacking her on social media for the last three months.

She claimed that she was not interested in listening to calls for peace from other musicians to end the recent hostilities between her and her former associate.

The socialite claimed that she spent over GH₵200,000 to ensure Stonebwoy's victory over his fierce rival Shatta Wale during their lyrical battle at the Asaase Sound Clash on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Ayisha Modi stated that she never received any financial support from the BHIM Nation president throughout their 15-year friendship. She noted that she incurred some massive debt after travelling to Nigeria when the musician's sister was about to tie the knot with her sweetheart.

The controversial social media personality threatened to share some secrets about the dancehall musician on Friday, April 25, 2025, if he failed to call his former bodyguard and camp members to order.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to Ayisha's claims about Stonebwoy, Samini

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Blessobiri commented:

"But what's this lady's problem? I am confused here 😂😂😂😂."

iam_miss_mensah said:

"American wey dey say “malafaka” 🤣🤣🤣, herh Aisha ma y3n dwen wai na eny3 wop3 na depression akye wo 🤣🤣🤣."

dorothyasare58 wrote:

"Number or nummer 😂😂."

biggest_flippa_23 commented:

"Depression or what?"

omogeshasha said:

"What's all this 🤦‍♀️?"

Ayisha slams Shatta Wale over UK show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi slammed Shatta Wale over his show at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

The social media personality accused Shatta Wale of hosting his music concert in the UK to sabotage Stonebwoy's tour in the country.

Ayisha Modi's remarks about Shatta Wale garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

