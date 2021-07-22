Youth in Damongo angrily rejected bags of rice that were presented to them as gifts during the Islamic Eid festivities

In a viral video, they were spotted angrily throwing the bags of rice that were presented to them, into a pickup vehicle

Their motive for rejecting the Eid gifts was because they wanted jobs instead of the bags of rice which were being presented to them

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video of some youth in Damongo angrily rejecting bags of rice which was presented to them as gifts during the Islamic Eid festivities.

In the video that went viral on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the youth were spotted angrily throwing the bags of rice that were presented to them, into a pickup vehicle.

They could be heard shouting that they needed jobs instead of the bags of rice that were presented to them.

Give us jobs not rice - Damongo angrily chant as they reject 'salah' rice bags from MP Photo credit: Kalyjay

Source: Twitter

According to information gathered, Member of Parliament for Damongo, Abu Jinapor as a usual routine decided to provide his community members with some bags of rice.

However, the youth rejected the items from the MP and have asked the MP to provide the youth with ways to make a living, and not to come and give them food.

For the first time, the youth have rejected a package from the MP showing how they are distressed in search of jobs to better their lives instead of freebies being handed over to them.

As the vehicle containing the rejected bags of rice departed the area, the youth and children hooted at it amid laughter.

Reactions

This video generated some relations on Twitter. Below are some reactions;

Nana Kwadwo believes it is an awakening.

Fredo said just one day, the youths will be angry enough

Martin said the youth must chase them all out.

Kweku believes if we all do this, Ghana will change.

In other news

Kweku Agyemang Manu, the Minister of Health, has attributed his inability to seek parliamentary approval before signing a deal for the overpriced Sputnik vaccine to a case of not thinking correctly because of pressure.

Speaking before an Adhoc parliamentary committee probing the circumstances under which the vaccine was bought on Monday, July 19, 2021, he stated he was forced to skip the right steps because the situation was dire

The contract with Dubai-based Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum is said to have cost $64.6 million.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen