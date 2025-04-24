YouTuber and influencer Gisela Amponsah was disappointed after a fan unveiled the face of her boyfriend, Donaldson, whom she had hidden from the public eye

The video of her and her boyfriend at Frozen Cabana, a restaurant and bar in Accra, has taken over the internet

Many people were excited to finally see Donaldson's face, while others were not happy that her privacy was invaded

YouTuber and social media influencer, Gisela Amponsah, was not happy after a fan secretly recorded a video of her all booed up with her boyfriend, Donaldson at an entertainment joint.

Gisela and her lover at Frozen Cabana

The video secretly recorded by the fan showed Gisela wrapping her hands around her boyfriend, Donaldson, at Frozen Cabana, a restaurant and bar located in Accra.

The former Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast cohost was depicted standing in close proximity to her boyfriend and engaging in playful interactions with him as he was seated on a stool at the outdoor section of Frozen Cabana.

The two lovers were all booed up as they conversed and got touchy in the trending video. The lighthearted moment also showed them debating and getting playful.

Towards the end of the video, Donaldson stood up as Gisela grabbed his hand, and cuddled up; they were seen leaving the venue.

Gisela explains secret video

In a rejoinder, Gisela expressed her disappointment in the fan who captured that moment, maintaining the person in question infringed on her privacy.

Gisela has always mentioned her boyfriend, Donaldson in various forums. However, she had never posted his face and always kept their relationship private.

Addressing the video, the famous YouTuber explained that she sensed that a fan was secretly recording them, but did not pay attention to them because they were seated in the opposite section.

"Now it does not make me feel comfortable going out," she told her close friend and influencer Ama Burland.

Gisela questioned the motive behind recording people enjoying their private time together. She also wondered whether such persons are paid to infringe on other people's moments and to what monetary magnitude.

Reactions to Gisela chilling with bae video

Below are the reactions of people who gave their opinions after seeing Gisela's boyfriend, Donaldson, for the first time:

Humzybae said:

"Wow, at last we have seen Donaldson, he is very cute😳❤️🥰."

Phaena Blays said:

"Oooohhhh, so this is the video she was talking about... Donaldson is so foine 😍."

Naa said:

"Some people don't respect privacy at all, and it is very bad oo chale."

Ewurakua🦋🇬🇭 said:

"I’ve searched for this video saaa, I didn’t find it😂😂..s33 na it’s waiting for me here😂."

