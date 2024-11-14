Sensational musician AY Poyoo announced that he would be releasing a new song, Only Me, would be released on November 22

However, the talented musician noted that the song could be preordered at a cost of $99.00 (GH¢1,611.90)

The high cost of the pre-order clause started a debate on social media with many comparing him to other musicians

Ghanaian musician AY Poyoo has been the topic of scrutiny after he announced that his yet-to-be-released song could be re-ordered at a cost.

AY Poyoo sells his unreleased song for GH¢1.6k. Image Credit: @ay_poyoo

Details AY Poyoo's new song

On November 13, 2024, AY Poyoo announced on his social media platforms that his incoming song, Only Me, could be preordered for $99.00 (GH¢1,611.90).

In the caption of the social media post, the sensational musician known for parading with a signature goat noted that the song would be about him and would be released on November 22, 2024.

The I Move hitmaker further stated that the song would unleash a story that he had been dying to tell, hinting that it needed to be heard by all.

Ay Your creativity is flowing like oil. 'Only Me' is another masterpiece, telling a story that needs to be heard

AY Poyoo announcing his new song.

Details of AY Poyoo's song on sale.

Reactions to AY Poyoo's pre-order song

Many people in the comment section criticised AY Poyoo for selling his yet-to-be-released song for a price they termed exorbitant.

Others also defended him, saying that they would buy the song to show their support and that they trusted it would be a banger and worth every penny.

Below are the diverse opinions from social media users regarding AY Poyoo's pre-order clause for his new song:

@ganyobi_nii1 said:

"You want me to pay $99.00 for "22th"..... like bro what? Or ebi 99 pesewas u wan rep?"

-@GhanaSocialUni said:

"Kanye west sef en preorder be 5$."

@SneakerNyame_ said:

"Lemme buy and support! I trust him"

@0panaa_1 said:

"Make I come buy I’m the goat for 1300? Charley how NSS people go fit afford am"

@kwabenaMarabola said:

"Hmmmmm AY Poyoo is now bigger than Sarkodie and Stonebwoy cos u have to pay before u stream his songs."

