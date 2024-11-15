Bill Asamoah, in an interview, dismissed claims that Dr Likee 'saved' the Kumawood industry from collapsing

The actor said that other colleagues including Mercy Asiedu, were making great strides before Dr Likee's rise

Bill Asamoah urged Ghanaians to stop overpraising actors and avoid creating division among Kumawood actors

Ghanaian actor Bill Asamoah dismissed claims that his colleague Dr Likee was behind the revival of the Kumawood movie industry.

Bill Asamoah on Dr Likee 'saving' Kumawood

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Bill Asamoah commended Dr Likee for his recent exploits but warned against overpraising him and neglecting other influential personalities in the Kumawood industry.

The celebrated actor said many of his colleagues, including Mercy Asiedu, were filming movie projects when Dr Likee and his cronies began theirs.

"Dr Likee is doing very well, but is he the only one working? He has got a team he works with. Aren't they doing anything? It is a teamwork. It is not true that Dr Likee and his group saved Kumawood. When Likee and co. were doing their thing, the likes of Mercy Asiedu and others were equally shooting TV series as well."

Bill Asamoah denied claims that the Kumawood had collapsed after some years of decline. He admitted that the industry was facing challenges but had not completely collapsed.

He noted that despite their popularity, Dr Likee and others came to meet actors who had been working and making significant contributions to the industry for many years.

Bill Asamoah highlighted some contributing factors to Kumawood's decline but advocated for significant improvements in the industry.

He also urged Ghanaians to stop overpraising actors and avoid creating divisions among stakeholders in the movie industry.

Bill Asamoah's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@CarloCampohon said:

"All that we are saying is Dr likee has brought the love back. That’s all."

@Perpylicious commented:

"What Dr Likee is doing is skits, not even movies. So how can you degrade a whole movie industry to skit-making? Skit-making cannot be compared to a movie production. What about Mercy Asiedu, Matilda Asare, etc., who were shooting Epic series on TV? They aren't doing anything to revive the industry? But someone who makes short funny skits has revived an industry. This is very funny."

@kuntagod1618 said:

"Lol, you can't degrade Kumawood to 20 to 30-minute funny videos and say someone actually saved it."

@ABREPOJUNCTION. commented:

"Masa appreciate him. Ronaldo &Messi are not the only players playing but why do they stand tall? you guys have started again."

@Heknowsme

"When the production collapsed, you were nowhere to be found oo, masa."

Akrobeto addresses Kumawood industry's decline

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto shared his thoughts on the decline of the Kumawood movie industry.

The actor admitted that the industry was struggling but he and his colleagues were trying hard to revive it again.

Akrobeto noted that digitalisation had negatively impacted Kumawood and made film production challenging.

