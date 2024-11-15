A video of a Ghanaian man speaking on how he maintained his relationship in the past has surfaced online

He noted in a video that he was a very supportive partner who assisted his woman with all the house chores

Netizens who saw the video had mixed feelings as some said it was no big deal and others sympathised

A Ghanaian man has triggered mixed reactions online after opening up about the events of his past relationship.

Speaking to Silent Beads, he noted that he fell in love with a lady and decided to support her in every way he could.

A Ghanaian man shares what he did to maintain his relationship. Image source: Silent Beads

Source: TikTok

While he wasn't financially endowed, he wanted to prove himself, so he took it upon himself to assist with the domestic chores.

He noted that he took up the role of cleaning, washing the lady's clothes, and filling empty barrels with water to prove his love.

He noted that some neighbours made fun of the situation and laughed at him but this did not stop him from being very loving.

He noted that despite all his sacrifices in their relationship, they did not settle as a couple - the relationship ended in pain.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man's story

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some sympathised with him, others said nothing was wrong with the man assisting his partner with all the chores.

@RasBarry wrote:

"I don't know why I see nothing wrong with this."

@Ofson wrote:

"He didn't understand the psychology of women at the time. If you really understand women you will not dare do what this man did."

@Sassy_styled_me wrote:

"The guy in white, please im interested."

@Trig wrote:

"Wabr3 oo."

@CHAIRMAN EDDIEPACO wrote:

"hmm this your show brings a whole lot memories when ever I see your program."

@Kirby Mettle wrote:

"I’d rather be single and manage my gari."

