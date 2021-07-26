Kennedy Agyapong has applauded Ewes for the good works they are doing in the country

Accra - The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has commended Ewes for the good works they are doing in the country.

According to him, their industrious and enterprising nature in Ghana’s construction industry is relative to none.

The Assin Central MP said per his experience with his Ewe dominated workers at his construction sites, it clearly shows their technical and practical areas of expertise.

He stressed that despite prejudice against Ewes while growing up, he has grown to appreciate their contribution to the country.

“Let me tell you the truth, when we were growing they were polluting us against Ewes but I am telling you they own this country. “All my construction sites, go there and see, they are the only ones doing it," he said.

Kennedy Agyapong encouraged others to applaud the ewes artisans since they are the ones doing the most when it comes to construction.

"... carpenters, masons, mechanics, arch welders, everything, Ewes.... we need to applaud the Ewes, if not we will lack a lot of things when it comes to construction,” he submitted.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has called on the youth to desist from over-relying on pastors for their economic and spiritual upliftment.

"Don't rely on any pastor for your destiny," the maverick politician stated at an event to celebrate his 61st birthday in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

A believer of hard work, Kennedy Agyapong, argued that the moment people commit the realisation of their destiny in the hands of a pastor, they are doomed.

"…The moment you go to the Pastor, he knows you're vulnerable, so they begin to put fear in you. When you have the money, you give it to them by the time you realise you're broke," he stated.

Urging the youth to be hardworking and limit the time they spend in religious centres, he said excessive praying and casting out demons will not make one successful when there is work to do

Source: Yen.com.gh