Funny Face, in a TikTok live session, reflected on his constant mental health struggles throughout 2024

The comic actor pledged to change his life and avoid unnecessary disputes with individuals significantly

Funny Face promised to reunite with his estranged baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and help care for their twin daughters, Ella and Bella

Famous Ghanaian comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has reflected on his recent personal struggles and made a promise to his estranged baby mama, Vanessa Nicole and their kids.

Over the years, the comedian has struggled with mental health issues, which has derailed the progress of his once-successful career and strained his relationship with his baby mama, children and colleagues in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

In 2024, Funny Face's resurgence was plagued by constant mental health breakdowns on social media, which led him to make several allegations against his estranged baby mama, Vanessa Nicole and her parents.

The comic actor alleged that Vanessa had a secret affair with rapper Medikal and that a secret DNA test proved he was not the father of the twins he shared with his baby mama, a claim dismissed by fellow actor and close friend Kwaku Manu.

Funny Face was eventually admitted to the Pantang Hospital for treatment before being released to return home on his birthday. Despite his short stint at the facility, the actor's mental health worsened, and he quickly spiralled out of control.

He eventually publicly apologised to Vanessa Nicole and her parents and later focused his energy on producing a series for his YouTube channel.

Funny Face promises to change

In a TikTok live session with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu and fans on Monday, January 6, 2025, Funny Face recounted the difficult challenges he had experienced and events that transpired during his stint at the Pantang Hospital.

He explained that his desire to be involved in his daughters' lives was among the factors behind his numerous mental health breakdowns.

The comic actor, who recently received spiritual healing at Mama Vida's church in Kumasi with Kwaku Manu, pledged to significantly change his life and avoid disputes with individuals even if they verbally attacked him first in 2025.

Funny Face promised to mend fences, reunite with his estranged baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and help care for their twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

He said:

"If someone else is behind my problems and I can't control myself and my emotions, from 2025, by God's grace, I will control my emotions, and I am going to do the right thing by Vanessa and also make sure we take care of our children together in peace."

Watch the video below:

Funny Face's comments trigger reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Adoma papabi commented:

"Amen 🙏dear. I pray you guys come together."

Christie Bonney said:

"We are serving a living God."

Kozy Mama commented:

"Amen, and Amen. God is in control, okay 👍."

Frakadam said:

"Come and see the way I am smiling. I hope and pray you come back strong paa."

Augustina Panful commented:

"Thank you so much Mama Vida😭😭😭😭."

Funny Face mingles with colleagues at wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face was a guest at a plush private wedding with his colleagues Kwaku Manu, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The comic actor looked happy and physically fit as he excitedly danced with some event attendees.

Funny Face's public appearance at the ceremony was well-received by fans, who expressed joy in seeing him healthy after his many struggles in recent years.

