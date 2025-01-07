John Mahama has officially been sworn in as Ghana's President at a colourful ceremony at the Black Star Square

Mahama praised former President Nana Akufo-Addo and eulogised him during his inaugural speech

Netizens who trooped to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has earned the admiration of many after he paid glowing tribute to immediate former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This comes after Mahama, while delivering his inaugural speech, took a moment to acknowledge the immediate former President.

President John Mahama eulogises Akufo-Addo in touching video during his inauguration as Head of State. Photo credit: @Daily Graphic/Facebook @Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Facebook

He recalled the moments they contested for the position of President and concluded that Nana Akufo-Addo had distinguished himself as a worthy opponent.

"Each separate time as we each vie for the highest position of the land. Nana, as this would be our final meeting under these circumstances. And as I look back on the journey we have travelled together, two much younger men entered Parliament together with a full head of black head and you with the same bald head and round eyeglasses. I have to say that you have, without exception, been a worthy opponent," he said with a smile.

Mahama's inaugural attire

Before Mahama's swearing-in, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, founder of Lord's Parliament Chapel International, gave President John Mahama spiritual direction regarding his inauguration attire.

He advised John Mahama to ensure that his outfit for his inauguration had red in it.

Apostle Amoako-Atta explained that red signifies victory in the spiritual realm and advised him not to joke with the direction.

"In the spiritual realm, anything red signifies victory, the colour of victory is not white but red," he told his congregants.

Mahama sworn in as President

John Mahama was sworn in as President on January 7, 2025, before a packed crowd at the Black Star Square in Accra.

President Mahama wore a beautiful traditional white attire with kente accents with woven red strips of silk and cotton.

At the time of writing this report, the video posted on X had raked in over 200 likes and 70 comments

Watch the video below:

Reactions to President Mahama hailing Akufo-Addo

Peeps who thronged the comment section of the video shared their thoughts on the comments made by President Mahama about Nana Akufo-Addo.

@DKwekuson commented:

"Why u take this personal."

@gilbertmahama indicated:

"That part was funny on some brother level."

@AsareCwesi added:

"The black hair was for him and Nana with the same baldy."

@GhDevMe stated:

"It added a personal touch to his message. JDM or his speechwriters are good."

Woman gets special invite for Mahama's inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a famous content creator was enveloped in joy after receiving a special invite to attend Mahama's inauguration.

In a video, Mighty Maame expressed joy as she waved the special invitation to the inauguration ceremony.

The TikToker remarked that her hard work campaigning for the President had paid off.

