President John Dramani Mahama's daughter has gone viral with her exquisite kente gown at his inauguration ceremony

Farida Mahama and her handsome brothers arrived at the historic event in beautiful outfits to promote made-in-Ghana wear campaigns

Some social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's flawless makeup and designer handbag on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The beautiful daughter of President John Dramani Mahama has stolen the spotlight at her father's inauguration ceremony with her stylish outfit.

Young role model and philanthropist Farida Mahama was seen looking ethereal in a custom kente gown at the historic event on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square.

Farida Mahama slays in a gorgeous kente gown to the Presidential inauguration ceremony. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama wore a three-quarter-sleeved ankle-length dress with two unique green fabrics to create a unique design.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup as she modelled elegantly in brown pointed high heels to match her $20,000 Dolce and Gabbana medium crocodile skin devotion bag.

Farida Mahama flaunts $20,000 expensive designer bag

Some social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's beautiful kente outfit to President John Mahama's inauguration ceremony.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Esinam stated:

"Wow, beautiful daughter and sons."

Jennifer Fartey stated:

"Very nice 🔥."

Rockson Ruth stated:

"Too beautiful, ankasa."

Maa Kosua broni stated:

"This is beautiful 🔥🔥🔥."

De Pound stated:

"Wooowww hw3 ne f3❤️❤️.

Cakes by Stepp stated:

"Hw3 ne f33😍😍."

Kofi Evra stated:

"@twenejonas Your wife looking beautiful 😍 😂👏🔥."

quake Flaco stated:

"I can see @twenejonas wife too😂😂."

vomarnpaul stated:

"This young man want to chop president one-day @sharafmahama 🔥👍🏾😃."

Derby Elliots stated:

"Chai 🙌this must be nice and humbling as the president’s children 👏😍😍."

overwise stated:

"Congratulations to all politicians 🌎🙏💯💫🇬🇭🇳🇬🇯🇲🌎🧠."

Meals stated:

"I like the fact that African wear is dominant 😍🔥."

Watch the video below:

Miss Malaika winner Jasmine Djang rocks kente

Miss Malaika 2020 winner Jasmine Djang looked like a supermodel in a cutout kente gown for President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration ceremony.

She opted for a lovely kente weavon in the bright colours to present the country's colours for the memorable event.

Jasmine Djang looked classy in a black side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup for the viral ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Jasmine Djang models in a ball gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about famous Ghanaian beauty queen and rising television personality Jasmine Djang's high fashion sense.

The 2020 Miss Malaika winner was photographed in a gorgeous ensemble by talented female fashion designer Sima Brew.

Sima Brew's handmade gown gave the tall and curvaceous diva an effortlessly stylish look for the bridal shoot.

Several social media users commented on Jasmine Djang's Instagram bridal picture campaign.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh