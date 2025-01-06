Kwaku Manu has sent a strong message to Ghanaians who had a problem with Funny Face's recent questionable spiritual healing session

The actor addressed those who raised concerns about whether Funny Face was comfortable with Mama Vida stepping on his head

Kwaku Manu explained why Funny Face didn't find any wrong with the woman's efforts

On December 31, 2024, Funny Face accompanied Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu to a powerful spiritual church service in Kumasi.

The service was Bethel Prayer Center's last service of the year. The church leader Mama Vida performed a controversial miracle to deliver Funny Face, who battled a serious mental health crisis last year.

Mama Vida stepped on Funny Face's head as the embattled comedian rolled on the floor, anticipating his healing.

Scores of fans were concerned about Funny Face's healing session. According to Kwaku Manu, there was nothing controversial about Funny Face's session with Mama Vida.

The Kumawood star established that Funny Face had grown weary of his on-and-off behaviour, which he seemed unable to control due to his mental woes.

His ill health caused him to squander the little grace he had with his ex-partner and mother of his kids as he kept recording abusive videos to spite them and other people close to him.

"There was a time Funny Face was depriving himself off sleep. He couldn't sleep for close to two to three weeks. My heart was aching for him as he went through that difficult time."

Kwaku Manu established that Funny Face willingly lay on the floor, seeking the presence of the powerful woman of God.

He bashed the comedian's critics, saying they had not experienced tough situations like Funny Face's that's why they lacked empathy.

Fans react to Kwaku Manu's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwaku Manu's account about Funny Face's controversial miracle.

Lampkid George said:

God bless for your help, bah I think you should not have talked about it, let him recover and come out to testify Wah God has used you and Mama Vida … has for him ?

OpK🗽 wrote:

"Some kind of words like this I use to love Kwaku Manu ❤️He's so sensible when it comes to life experience."

Z I D A H☮️💙😁 remarked:

"Funny Face wasn't sleeping and wasn't getting enough rest that was why he was acting that way."

acquahcharlotte added:

"Hmmmm, it is not easy o. Only God knows what I am going through, so I need someone who will tell me to do this so that I will come out of what I am going through, but who?"

Funny Face spotted after his miracle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had been spotted gyrating at a recent wedding after his miraculous healing.

The comic actor beamed with excitement as he enjoyed his fun moments with Kwaku Manu, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

Funny Face, who appeared to be back to his old self, was seen jamming to singer Olivetheboy's smash hit, Goodsin, along with his colleagues at their table as Kwaku Manu recorded their interaction.

