Dr Cassiel Ato Forson Named Majority Leader For Ninth Parliament

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has been named the Majority Leader of the Ninth Parliament in Ghana's Fourth Republic

His nomination and appointment followed a caucus meeting after the dissolution of the Eighth Parliament

The NDC noted that to ensure continuity, it would maintain its entire frontbench in the new dispensation

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, has been appointed the Majority Leader of Ghana’s Ninth Parliament.

His retention as leader of his party’s caucus follows a decision to maintain the NDC’s front-bench leadership and ensure continuity as the party transitions from the Eighth to the Ninth Parliament.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is now the Majority Leader of Ghana's Ninth Parliament.

The NDC had finalised its list of leaders during a party caucus meeting held after the formal dissolution of the Eighth Parliament at midnight on January 6, 2025.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the MP for Ellembelle, will support Dr Ato Forson as the Deputy Majority Leader.

The MP for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has been named the Majority Chief Whip. His job is to maintain party discipline and ensure party members align with the leadership on legislative matters.

Ahmed Ibrahim, the MP for Banda, will deputise him.

Alban Bagbin becomes Speaker again

Alban Bagbin will serve as the Speaker of the Ninth Parliament after being the sole nominee for the position after the dissolution of the Eighth Parliament.

In his acceptance speech, Bagbin expressed gratitude for what he called a great honour after taking the Oath of the Office of the Speaker administered by the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.

He then proceeded to swear in the legislators for the Ninth Parliament.

President-elect John Mahama controversially endorsed Bagbin to continue his role in the Ninth Parliament of Ghana.

Mahama described Bagbin as a seasoned leader with extensive experience crucial in navigating the peculiar challenges that may plague the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Bagbin, in turn, gave assurances that he would uphold the principles of justice, fairness and respect for the rule of law while remaining loyal to Ghana and her people.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin voiced concerns over the nomination process, citing what he described as a lack of adequate consultation.

274 MPs sworn in

Meanwhile, 274 out of 276 constituencies were submitted to Parliament as having duly elected candidates.

However, two constituencies, Ablekuma North and Akwatia, have issues with the eligibility of their candidates.

Ernest Yaw Kumi, the MP-elect for Akwatia, was in court for proceedings despite a High Court injunction served on him and the Clerk of Parliament.

Heads of state to attend Mahama's inauguration

