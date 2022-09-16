A 50-year-old woman who does not look her age has recently become the talk of many on social media after a video surfaced online

She was seen vigorously dancing with her daughter, who is in her 20s, and netizens could not believe how good she looks

@rosemarysmith02 commented: "wow look like sisters mum please tell me the secret for looking so good"

A beautiful mother has recently gotten many people very surprised by how young she looks given her age.

Mother and daughter dancing, excited man Photo credit: @tishpix/TikTok, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @tishpix had the 50-year-old mother and her 20s daughter dancing their hearts out while rocking their super short blue-jeans shorts. They seemed very excited as they enjoyed each other's company.

Many video has since sparked massive reactions among netizens. At the time of this publication, over 33,000 likes with 471 comments and 483 shares have been racked up.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@dra801 commented:

dam!!! mom doesn't look like a mom!!! beyond gorgeous!!!

@albertwalker227 said:

the mother look as young as the daughter

@originaltickthistok asked:

BEAUTIFUL. Mommy how is it that they come and grow so much taller than we are?

From @rosemarysmith02:

wow look like sisters mum please tell me the secret for looking so good

@pamelabraithwaite commented:

wow lovely mom looking gorgeous stay bless

@tashnerjacobs3 said:

OMW. mom looks 20 something WOW

@francessosundefamily wrote:

wow,mom look like 23years old...she is so gorgeous! daughter is not not bad too

Watch the full video linked below;

