Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has once again turned heads after a video surfaced online showing him driving an expensive Audi vehicle.

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, caught the attention of many Ghanaians who admired the sleek design and elegance of the luxury ride.

The video, taken by a passenger seated in the backseat, showed the sophisticated interior of the vehicle. The car featured a classy sunroof and an advanced infotainment system.

Ibrahim Mahama, seated comfortably behind the stylish steering wheel, skillfully manoeuvred the car along a dusty road with one hand while engaging in conversation with passengers in the car.

Ibrahim Mahama fleet of cars

Ibrahim Mahama is no stranger to the world of luxury. Over the years, he has built a reputation for owning an impressive collection of high-end vehicles.

Among his prized possessions are several BMWs and Mercedes-Benz models. Beyond cars, the wealthy entrepreneur also boasts an enviable fleet of private jets. He recently added a new aircraft to his collection.

In addition to his collection of luxury cars and jets, Mahama was recently spotted riding a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, a machine that costs over GH¢400,000. The CEO of Engineers & Planners also actively participates in car shows in Accra.

Ibrahim Mahama's luxury Audi sparks admiration

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to the video of Mahama driving the Audi.

HE'S ABLE said:

"That is the nations philanthropist looking forward to working with him one day as his close protection.So help me God."

Elyse Rose commented:

"You once said, when in doubt, there is no doubt. Enjoy my brother. My God looks out on you."

edwardsundaymusah reacted;

"Bossu one, God bless you. you no get size in Ghana here."

wadood don commented:

"INSHA ALLAH. I tap into your blessings IBRAHIM MAHAMA."

Big A reacted:

"The only good hearted rich man in Ghana. May you live long with good health my Lord on earth."

jamesbonney21 said:

"I'm not sure this noble man knows the number of cars he owns."

Ibrahim Mahama at brother's inauguration

The Mahama family is basking in success. On January 7, 2025, John Mahama was inaugurated as the president of the Republic of Ghana, and Ibrahim Mahama was present at the ceremony.

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama attended the ceremony in a simple outfit that caught the attention of many Ghanaians, who praised him for his simplicity and love for traditional wear.

The millionaire businessman attended the ceremony with Nigerian millionaire Tony Elumelu, who was also invited to the ceremony alongside other popular Nigerian stars like Regina Daniels.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

