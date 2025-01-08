Traders at the Kantamanto secondhand clothing market have resumed trading activities

A video shows some traders selling their goods a few days after the market was destroyed by fire

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

Traders at the Kantamanto market, which was recently ravaged by fire, have resumed trading activities there.

A video making rounds online shows a group of traders selling secondhand clothing under umbrellas at the market a few days after the devastating fire outbreak.

Kantamanto hit by fierce fire

A fierce fire struck Kantamanto on Tuesday, January 2, 2025. It is unclear what started the fire, but reports indicate it started at dawn.

Many traders lost their goods worth millions of Ghana cedis. Shortly after the incident, the traders were seen in several videos rebuilding the market with wood.

In the latest development, the traders have resumed selling their clothes at the market.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Kantamanto traders resume

Netizens who saw the video of the traders resuming their activities at the market expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post. Many expressed joy over their return.

@Felixcarbon wrote:

"They won't give up. NDC can burn it 100 times and they will still be strong. For 8 yrs Kantamanto market was intact without a pinch of fire, how come?"

@Laurene wrote:

"You dare not bargain else…"

@Prof_Kayy TV wrote:

"This one deir you can’t say “mama te me so kakra” all you’ll hear is “eii enti Maame wonte Ghana ha anaa,, m’gyapadie nyinaa ahye hu nipa m)b) wai."

@glamourgarage2 wrote:

"By June de3 na Kantamanto is back fully."

@Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wrote:

"Don’t forget to vote for me 2028 for a new kantamanto market IT IS POSSIBLE."

@Century wrote:

"But I thought they said all their stuff burnt so where did they get these ones to sell?"

@Abdul Salam Zainab wrote:

"These people offload goods practically everyday. Besides today is their market day."

@Dfw._.him wrote:

"When they close they pack the rest to warehouse they only leave the ones that are not really important the people that got affected the most are the shop owners the ones that puts everything in a shop."

@Lega🇨🇦 wrote:

"Trust me Ghanaians are never lazy."

@Nana Kwadjo wrote:

"If you bargain you’ll hear full story oo."

@PAZION TV wrote:

"The real stubborn academy team dey Kantamanto. No one should dare them."

@Patricia Ama Holder wrote:

"It shall be well with them in Jesus name!!! They’ll make more money this time around."

@Gracey wrote:

"You can’t ask for reduction or discount ooo hmmmmmm."

Source: YEN.com.gh