A 15-year-old girl from Ash Town in the Ashanti Region has been confirmed missing by the Ghana police

The girl named Tracy Boakye reportedly left home on July 22, 2021, at about 8 o'clock in the evening and never returned

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is entreated to contact the nearest Police station or call the numbers 0244414358, 0243222447, 191, 18555, or 112

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Tracy Boakye, a 15-year-old girl who resides at Ash Town in the Ashanti Region has been confirmed missing by an official police report.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified handle of the Ghana Police Service, it is reported that Tracy Boakye left home on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at about 8pm.

Since then, the young lady has not returned home and all attempts made by the family to find her whereabouts have proven futile.

See the post below:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is entreated to contact the nearest Police station or call the numbers 0244414358, 0243222447, 191, 18555, or 112.

Tracy reportedly speaks English and Twi, is fair in complexion, and has a height of 5''4.

The famous Tracy Boakye

Some Ghanaians have found this report quite interesting as the girl shares the same name with a popular Kumawood actress and social media celebrity.

Tracy Boakye: 15-year-old girl Credit: @GhPoliceService

Source: Twitter

Man shares name with Kuami Eugene

Earlier, a gentleman by the name Kwame Eugene Asiedu graduated with a master's degree from university.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man was adorably being celebrated on his special graduation day.

A beautiful graduation picture that was taken shows Kwame in his stunning graduation sash and suit as his mother wore his graduation gown and was covering Kwame's head with the cap.

His mother who appears to be a policewoman beamed with ingratiating smiles indicating that she was extremely elated by her son's achievement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh