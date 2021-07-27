Kumerican star, Yaw Tog, has linked up with Ghanaian-British rapper Stormzy in the UK

The teen rapper who is in the UK for a musical performance joined Stormzy to celebrate his birthday

The British rapper who featured on the remix of Yaw Tog's Sore turned 28 years old

Young rapper Yaw Tog, known in private life as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has linked up with Stormzy in the United Kingdom (UK).

The two met as Stormzy, born Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, celebrated his 28th birthday on July 25.

Yaw Tog reunited with Stormzy at his birthday celebration in UK Photo: @yawtog_yt

Yaw Tog in the UK

The teen rapper travelled to the UK as part of artistes who performed at the 2021 Ghana Party in the Park.

It was after his performance alongside the likes of Sarkodie, King Promise, and his Kumerican colleague Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, and Amerado, that he linked up with Stormzy.

The Stormzy linkup

In a video shared by Yaw Tog on his Instagram stories, Stormzy was seen showing love by giving the teen rapper a warm embrace.

The very excited Stormzy was heard shouting in surprise after seeing Yaw Tog.

Watch the video as sighted on the Instagram blog, Sweet_Maame_Adwoa.

