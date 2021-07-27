Stonebwoy throws shade after flying his entire crew to France; video pops up

Stonebwoy has set his sight on unknown persons in the music industry

He is currently chilling in France with his team and wife

It is unknown what triggered the statement by Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has thrown shots at some unnamed persons in the Ghanaian music industry.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 'Activate' hitmaker shows off his team members hanging out in the background whilst he shares his opinion about the music industry in the country.

Stonebwoy throws shade after flying entire crew to France. Video pops up. Photo source: @stonebwoyb @ghkwaku

He also laments about not getting enough support from stakeholders, adding that God loves himself and his team.

"It’s a full house with my team in Paris with money out of my own pocket. I’m an independent artiste and have been able to do this," said Stonebwoy.

"Sometimes it p*sses me off because in the industry those with the hype are not putting in any work. The ones working including myself enjoy the least of hype."

Watch the video of Stonebwoy below.

The comments have drawn a lot of reactions with some assuming the comments are aimed at Sarkodie.

Find below some of the comments

papajyafitness: You fight plus the headmaster of the game, how you want get loveStill Highest➕

boatengmiphord: pressure made him travel...he has notin doing der..becus musicians are travelling for goods so he also wanna feels like he can be like them..Dey hvnt talk about u or even saying somtin indirectly which goes against but but u always wanna do ahoshesh3

huzaif__clinton: Sarkodie is catching straight bullet

_king_yaya: This guy dierr, used to love him as a person and a musician, then started to just love the music now I’m back to listening to adadamu. He’s slowly destroying his career"

_blarq: Ah but stonebwoy too dey come throw shade give Obidi? Ah ewiase paaaa

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy previously stated that most of the luxurious things celebrities flaunt on social media are not really theirs. He added that the big cars, the heavy mansions, and others are just for “branding and packaging.”

Stonebwoy was speaking in an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty as contained in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

