Zanetor earned significant applause from fans after a recent video of her dancing in church surfaced online

The MP shared the video of her among culturally dressed old women and men showcasing their traditional Ewe dance moves

Fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for the Korle Klottey

Ghanaian politician and MP for Klorle Klottey has shared her moments at church where she showcased her Agbadza dancing skills.

This comes after she was recently sworn into the ninth Parliament led by Speaker Alban Kingsford Bagbin following her win in the 2024 election.

The daughter, whose father founded the National Democratic Congress, led her party to Korle Klotey's constituency to victory in the 2024 election.

She secured 39700 votes to retain her seat, beating her closest rival, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, of the New Patriotic Party.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the newly sworn-in MP was seen among culturally dressed old men and women who were adorned in their beautiful Kente.

The daughter of former president Jerry John Rawlings wore a bright outfit. Facing the audience, the newly-sworn-in MP danced Agabdza and didn't hesitate to join the other celebrants as they enjoyed a traditional performance in church.

Ghanaians hail Zanetor Rawlings

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Zanetor Rawlings' beautiful Agbadza dance skills.

Patrinaadama@gmail.com said:

"Beautiful strong woman you have the spirit of your dad you can do all things our future woman president 🥰🥰🥰"

Apostle DK Eric wrote:

"I love you my sister, because you don't look down on your root. may God protect you."

Keeline001 remarked:

"You are indeed proud daughter of our great warrior JJ."

Love shared:

"I'm so proud. You are TRULY MAKING YOUR FATHER'S SPIRIT HAPPY WHEREVER HE IS."

user1747572611234 commented:

"I wonder what happened to Konadu. Her mom is always seated with NPP."

Ismail |Performance Strategist noted:

"Don't wonder. Her mother is actually an Ashanti and from the Royal house. u know because the npp was established in the palace(based on reports) so they feel like every Ashanti must belong to it."

T.A Ampah reacted:

"She should have been MP for one of the Constituency in volta region."

Doris Bansah added:

"Sure! i also said it she will one day be a president,proud of you Hon✌✌."

Mahama's children dance at their father's inauguration

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama's sons and only daughter were present at their father's swearing-in ceremony at Independence Square.

In a video, John Dramani Mahama's sons wore batakari and white long-sleeved shirts representing their people. His only daughter, Farida Mahama, wore a green kente with flawless makeup and a wig.

After the video of the arrival for the ceremony surfaced online, several netizens shared their admiration for the first family.

