• Stonebwoy has said most of the luxurious things celebrities flaunt on social media are not theirs

• He said these are borrowed sometimes to enhance a celebrity's "branding and packaging"

• The comments come after Shatta Wale flaunted a Rolls Royce, while Stonebwoy also claimed he bought a G-Wagon

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, has confessed that most of the luxurious things celebrities flaunt on social media are not really theirs.

He said the big cars, the heavy mansions, and others are just for “branding and packaging”, indicating that the real owners are there.

Stonebwoy was speaking in an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty as contained in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

He noted that many young people are under pressure to imitate celebrities’ lifestyles and are often in a haste to get themselves luxurious things.

Stonebwoy cautioned against this desire and said that even some of the attire they wear are sponsored.

His comments come in the wake of himself, Shatta Wale, and Davido of Nigeria recently flaunting Rolls Royce and G-Wagon on social media.

