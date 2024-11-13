A Ghanaian woman living abroad shared a video showing her response when family members from Ghana call her for financial help

She has her son, who speaks both Twi and Spanish, answer the calls in Spanish, confusing the callers

One caller, thinking it was an answering machine, left a message for the woman, who said she would keep using this method to handle requests for money

A Ghanaian woman abroad shared a video to show how she reacts when her family and relations in Ghana call her for financial support.

The woman makes her son, who seems to understand Twi, a local Ghanaian language, and Spanish, answer the call and speak to the caller from home.

Ghanaian woman abroad dodges her family's financial request by making he son speak Spanish to them. Photo credit: @Tsocialshow (X) & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video shared on X, when her son brought his mother her phone to answer a call, she told the son to speak to the caller in Spanish.

“Mummy, mummy someone is calling you,” the boy said.

Then, the woman signalled her son to answer and speak in Spanish. The little boy said hello and asked how the caller was doing, all in Spanish.

However, the female caller did not understand and kept speaking Twi. At one point, she thought it was an answering machine that asked her to leave a message. She later figured it was her son and left a message with him for his mum.

“Ola again? This means she gave the phone out the whole day. When your mother comes tell her I called again. As for the money, whether she likes it or not, we will collect it for the funeral. She is the one who gives us money for everything. Tell your mother her sister called.”

In the video, the Ghanaian woman abroad said this is how she will continue to treat the people in Ghana who keep calling her for money.

“You think I’m a fool. This is the way I will continue to treat you people. You have not seen anything yet.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to boy’s Spanish-speaking video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @Tsocialshow. Read them below:

@SimBen222 said:

“Ola Ola nsem no.”

@CobbieNana wrote:

“This reminds me of my family.”

@sky_tee72 said:

“😜😋😋🤙.”

Man squanders sister's building project money

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman abroad narrated how her brother misused money she had sent to put up a house.

In a video, the lady said her brother told her he used the money for business instead of the intended purpose.

Several social media users shared varied opinions in the post's comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh