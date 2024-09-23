A curvy lady has shared a video of herself teaching in a class, and many praised her beauty

With a level of confidence expected of a teacher, the lady wrote on the board and faced her class to explain

Men in her comment section could not take their eyes off her shape, as some said they would be distracted if they were her students

A beautiful lady, @nonkuzuke, stirred massive reactions among men on TikTok when she made a video that captured the moment she taught a class.

With fine outfits accentuating her curves, the lady backed her students as she wrote on the board.

A curvy teacher is causing stir online with her looks. Photo source: @nonkuzuke

Source: Instagram

Beautiful lady in class

A part of the video showed some students trying to take their seats. Seconds into the clip, the curvy teacher faced her pupils in an attempt to explain her lesson.

Many men who thronged her comment section said they would have loved to repeat her class if they were her students because she is pretty.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to teacher's video

The video of the teacher triggered loads of reactions online.

okuchibuike said:

"If she taught me in the University, I would fail her course just to always be in her lecture hall."

user7758253216387 said:

"Boys will fail with flying colours."

_jerome_876 said:

"If I was in this class, I would be one of the dunces, as I wouldn’t able to focus."

Dave said:

"I will not promote to the next class."

twmacsr said:

"I would've never missed school!!!!!!!!!!!! LAWD."

Willowz46 said:

"Will attend class even on wknds."

Fred Da Barber said:

"I'm looking for extra credit."

O.L.A said:

"God Really did it on Friday beautiful woman."

Peter Kwame Adjei Jnr said:

"Temptation galore."

LBC213 said:

"I’d never miss any lecture."

user4427518746922 said:

"What will it cost me to be in ur class please."

Modulathoko said:

"Those who are not that gifted will be saying inappropriate dressing."

Teacher dances with her pupils

YEN.com.gh reported that a young teacher who joined her pupils to dance in class in a TikTok video had got tongues wagging.

The short clip saw the happy-looking teacher dancing with joy as she shook her body in the full glare of the young kids.

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the teacher for creating an excellent rapport with her pupils.

