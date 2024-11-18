Maali, in a video, unboxed and flaunted the numerous gifts she received from Shatta Wale and her friends at her plush baby shower

Shatta Wale's newest baby mama showed off a wig and some essential baby items, including diapers, detergents, toiletries and a stroller

The video of Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali unboxing and flaunting the baby shower gifts triggered many positive reactions from fans

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, warmed hearts as she unveiled the numerous items she received from her plush baby shower.

Shatta Wale and Maali recently welcomed their baby girl a few days after the latter shared beautiful photos of herself showing off her baby bump.

The couple announced the birth of their bundle of joy via Maali's social media handles, with a video of her on her hospital bed after the baby was delivered.

Maali unboxes plush baby shower gifts

Maali took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself and Shatta Wale in a plush room, where the items she received from her baby daddy and friends at her plush baby shower were kept.

In the video, Shatta Wale held Maali's baby bump and kissed it before sharing a kiss with her and exiting the room as she prepared to unbox the numerous gifts.

Shatta Wale's newest baby mama showcased her dance moves as she unboxed and flaunted an expensive wig she had received.

She beamed with a smile as she unveiled some baby essentials, including diapers, detergents, toiletries, a stroller, a bicycle, teddy bears, dresses, and a nursing pillow.

Watch the video below:

Maali's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

skillfullokocha10 said:

"King Shatta is not only great in music but also in showing love to his partner."

1real_side_benz commented:

"Congrats 🎈 to the Shatta Movement queen 🤴 🥰🎉🎉🎉."

_amaherself said:

"Congratulations, love you 😍."

wha.ley6 commented:

"Girls and gift 😍😍😍😍lovely 😍😍."

dr_skype commented:

"Congratulations, dear sis. I'm right there with you."

ayam_bornbless said:

"Maali is the happiest person on earth now 👏👏👏."

Shatta Wale fills Maali's room with gifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali, shared photos of her delivery room, which had been well-decorated on her Instagram page.

In the caption, she noted that bringing a child into the world was the beginning of a beautiful journey.

Maali shared that the journey began when her daughter entered the world and took her first breath earlier this week.

