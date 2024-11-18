Monique Kafui Attah, a hardworking Ghanaian lady, emerged as the valedictorian of the Presbyterian University, Ghana

The young lady, who bagged a BSc in Midwifery, graduated with a CGP of 3.92, making her the overall best student

She also won three awards at the university's graduation ceremony, which was held a few weeks ago

A brilliant Ghanaian girl, Monique Kafui Attah has achieved academic excellence at the tertiary level.

This comes after the young Ghanaian lady was named the overall best-graduating student at the Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG).

Monique Kafui Attah, who studied Bachelor of Science in Midwifery, graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point (CGP) of 3.92 to emerge as the valedictorian of the PUG class of 2024.

During the university's graduation ceremony, the brilliant young lady won three awards in addition to her honours.

Beaming with excitement, the fresh university graduate took to social media to celebrate her academic success.

In a TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Monique Kafui Attah posed with her three awards in a lovely photo.

Monique Kafui Attah's academic journey

Monique Kafui Attah was a student at the Mawuli SHS from 2016 to 2019, where she studied General Science, before enrolling at the Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG) in 2020 to pursue a degree in Midwifery.

While at the PUG, Monique did not limit herself to only academic pursuits but gave equal attention to extracurricular activities on campus.

She became an active member of the Ghana Methodist Students Union (GHAMSU), the Asante Akyem Chaplain Committee (AACC), and the Gender and Welfare Commissioner of the Student Representative Council (SRC).

She also contested and won the Miss Elegant and Perfect Lady pageantry at the PUG in 2022.

Monique's online community congratulate her

After sharing her academic success on TikTok, Monique Kafui Attah's friends thronged the comment section to congratulate her.

@Denutsui Kekeli said:

"May we all be great. Congratulations."

@zoe.joy5 also said:

"Presbyterian University the place to be , DISCIPLINE IN LEADERSHIP … Congrats dear"

@adom._ wrote:

"Congratulations Monique."

@Vivian Ampofua also wrote:

"Working hard pays, you deserve it dear."

