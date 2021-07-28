A young Ghanaian teacher named Mena Esi has taken to social media to narrate how her low salary as a teacher motivated her to start a side hustle

In the video, Esi narrated that she was able to make Ghc 9000 in just one month of selling kente

She took time to advise others to do the same and also suggested other side businesses that can be taken up

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A Ghanaian basic school teacher who doubles as a Youtuber with the name Mena Esi has revealed in a Youtube video that, her low salary as a teacher caused her to look for other streams of income to sustain her lifestyle.

In the video, Mena stated that she decided to go into the selling of kente and see if it works out.

Getting the idea

Given the fact that teachers’ salaries are nothing to write home about, she thought of ways to go into a business where she would only have to invest little to no money.

Mena Esi, a basic school teacher who takes up a Side Hustle due to low Salary Photos credit: @mena_esy

Source: Instagram

Pitching the idea

The young teacher said she spotted a few kente shops around her and came to an agreement with them where she’d take pictures of the kente fabrics, post them online and get clients for the shops.

Mena said she increases the price of the fabrics she posted by a little amount so she could also make her cut.

With excitement, she said her plan worked very well and she was able to make Ghc 9000 in just her first month of starting her side hustle.

She advised individuals with low salaries or with no income stream at all to adopt her structure for other types of businesses to help earn something for themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In another report by YEN.com.gh, while students engage in different activities to make ends meet and support their schooling, a young lady's uncommon hustle has stunned internet users.

18-year-old Chinyere washes tankers as an occupation to support her studies.

In a video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the hardworking lady could be seen with a bucket filled with detergent as she scrubs tyres with a sponge.

When quizzed on how it works, Chinyere said on a Sunday, she could wash up to three trucks and earns GHc 30 per job executed.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen