President Akufo-Addo has reconnected with his old classmate at the Kinbu Senior High School

The two old pals met recently at an event held to mark the 150th anniversary celebrations of the school

Ghanaians on social media, after coming across the video, shared their views on the reunion

An old classmate of President Akufo-Addo at the Kinbu Senior High School (SHS), Ebenezer William Armaterfio was overwhelmed with excitement after reuniting with him

The two old pals met recently at the 150th-anniversary celebration of the school held in Accra.

President Akuffo-Addo reunites with his Kinbu SHS classmate after 70 years. Photo credit: @nationsblog/TikTok.

President Akufo-Addo was at the Rowe Road School (now Kinbu) in the 1950s with Ebenezer William Armatefio before he left for the UK to continue his education at the Holmewood House Preparatory School

Mr Armaterfio shared fond memories of his time in school with the Ghanaian president at the Kinbu SHS.

While speaking at the function, Mr Armaterfio, now looking old and frail, said he was extremely excited to reconnect with his former classmate.

"I remember meeting the president for the first time at the corner of the school [pointing to his right]." he recounted amid cheers from the crowd at the event.

When asked how he felt seeing his mate rise to become the president of Ghana, Mr Armaterfio said he was happy for him.

'It's a hardworking challenge and I wish home well," MrAmarterfio added.

President Akufo-Addo, who graced the 150th-anniversary celebration as a special guest of honour, could not hide his joy as his old classmates shared tales of their time in school.

Ghanaians share their views on the reunion

Ghanaians on social media on social media, who came across the video of the reunion shared their views.

@king Brown said

"waoo then mr president is very strong, healthy."

@Fr3SH also said:

"so in all, this is the first time we have identified an old school mate of Akuffo Addo."

@Pablo Gh wrote:

"Guys Buh Nana Addo 80years and the man is saying Nana Addo was his mate way back 1954 does that mean Nana Addo was 10years when he went to SSS?"

