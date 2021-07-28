A video of a young boy in Ghana asking his father to take him to Britain has been gathering massive reactions on social media

According to the young boy, the British were unfair to Ghanaians and he is willing to do everything to correct that

He indicated that Dr Kwame Nkrumah put up a great fight against the colonial masters but the mission is yet to be completed

A young boy in Ghana who appears to be about six years of age, has gone viral on social media after his father recorded a video of him speaking with all seriousness about Ghana's colonial masters.

The footage which was shared on the Facebook handle of Ghana the Black Star of Africa saw the boy demanding that his father should take him to the British so he can bring back everything they took away from Ghanaians.

What he said about Nkrumah

According to the young boy, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah did well by leading the fight for independence, but he was unable to take back the resources the British took from Ghanaians.

"When they took our gold and diamonds, they went to use it to build hospitals for themselves and that is not fair. So I want to go there to Queen Elizabeth and bring them back," the boy added.

Reactions from Ghanaians

A lot of Ghanaians have been reacting to the video.

Sethlord Dodi Zenzen said:

I really like this likkle boy He's very Brave and brilliant with free ideas, may God guides Him to Excell and exceed his talent amen

Ehisianya Godfrey Chiwendu mentioned:

This can only happened when u country have history thought in school. God bless Ghana God bless the little chap

King Tickles indicated:

The young boy is not a mere person, at least ask him his of inspiration and how he line all that. May God guide u to achieve ur life purpose

How Ghana commemorated slavery

In December 2019, Ghana climaxed the Year of Return celebrations which, as YEN reported, was to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the African slaves that arrived in America.

So following the big announcement by President Akufo-Addo calling on people of African descent to return to their home, all was set for a showdown in Accra and other parts of the country.

The Year of Return was a success, with December climaxing the program with events planned across Ghana for the visitors. The events included concerts, African-American celebrity sightings, art exhibits, visits to heritage sites, fashion shows, movie premieres, and creative economy and trade conferences.

