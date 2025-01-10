Dancehall musician Shatta Wale shared the beautiful interior of his newly acquired $2.5 million mansion located at Trassaco

The video was captured on the night when his best friend and rapper Medikal visited and toured the property

Many of his fans thronged to the replies of the post to hail him and to admire the beauty of the mansion

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale gave fans a sneak peek into the plush interior of his newly acquired mansion, which is located at Trassaco and valued at $2.5 million.

Shatta Wale flaunts his mansion

On his verified X account, Shatta Wale shared with his millions of followers a view of the interior of his newly acquired mansion.

The video was captured on the evening of January 9, 2025, when his best friend and sensational rapper Medikal visited and toured the property.

The video showed Shatta Wale, Medikal and some friends having a good time inside the mansion's lounge area.

In the video, the table had a bucket filled with drinks and water as they conversed and made a toast.

In the caption, the See Something crooner encouraged his fervent fanbase, known as SM4LYF, to motivate themselves as he used himself as an example.

"Motivate yourself SM fans ✌️❤️🚀."

Interior of Shatta Wale's mansion

Reactions to Shatta Wale's video of his mansion

Many people took to the comment section to shower unending praise on Shatta Wale for buying another house and adding it to his list of homes.

Others also thanked him for the motivational words he wrote in the post's caption, noting that he was their role model.

@Gidaas said:

“When you have to always prove to people that you are rich, then you might be poor mentally.”

@Ibrahim70212477 said:

"The most beautiful thing about you is that u always care about those who supports you. Wether u know them or not ‘u find a way to let all of them benefit and that’s why they are not joking with you . Something the other artist are not doing. Smart guy."

@jayden_wap said:

"This life if God no bless your hustle you go see successful living say na settings 😂😂😂 SM."

@kojoankrah1 said:

"This one de3 if you live in a glass house you dont throw stone oooo 😂😂😂😂."

@Shatta_Ellis said:

"I keep on saying to my friends that your life is a testimony to me. How you started and how far you’ve come. We will get there soon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Shatta Wale swims in his new mansion

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale was enjoying his newly acquired $2.5 million mansion, where he has spent his time after returning from his recent Jamaican trip.

Videos of the self-proclaimed dancehall king enjoying a swim as his close friends watched and cheered him on have surfaced online.

Scores of social media users took to social media to share their remarks about their favourite artiste's new milestone.

