A Ghanaian man is in disbelief after a brilliant SHS graduate was refused admission to study at KNUST

He took to X, where he shared the results of the boy and the four courses he chose

Ghanaians who reacted to the post offered varied opinions on why the SHS graduate was refused admission to the university

The desire of a Senior High School graduate to become a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has suffered a setback.

This comes after the Kadjebi Asato SHS alumnus was refused admission to study any of the four courses he applied for despite excelling in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE), where he had an A in five subjects and a B in three subjects.

A young man who shared the boy's WASSCE results on X was astonished that the brilliant SHS graduate was not given any of the four courses he chose.

In a bid to understand what caused this, the young man opined that the course arrangements on the boy's application form could also have been a factor as he chose Computer Science as his first choice and settled on Computer Engineering as his second choice.

He then chose Architecture and Civil Engineering as his third and fourth choices, respectively.

"He didn’t get admission at KNUST despite his grades. But with this the course arrangements played a factor. See where Architecture dey hm."

Ghanaians react to KNUST's admission

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared their views on the concerns of the young regarding KNUST's cut-off points

@keepitdhope reacted:

"You will see students with 13 reading computer science! The selection process in KNUST alway has a question mark! A chunk of space is reserved for those that can pay to qualify! How is the grade not."

@Paulsmi18626695 indicated:

"In 2022, my younger sister excelled with 7As and a B2 in Physics and applied to study Medicine at KNUST. Despite her strong performance, she was offered Petrochemical Engineering instead, while the University of Ghana admitted her into the Medicine program. Tech de3 forgetti ooh."

@boyonthestreets added:

"Oh But the admission Dey come in batches… he go get Computer science easily."

@GustavoPont3 wrote:

"Buh computer science be aggregate 11 ooo anaaa wey ge get 09."

@aframzi005 indicated:

"Choosing computer science a grade 12 Course over the other low grade courses be someway."

Boy refused a chance to study Pharm D

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another SHS graduate was denied the chance to study Pharm-D at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This comes after he excelled in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Netizens who chanced on the WASSCE slip of the boy also expressed astonishment.

