An unnamed old woman has 'scattered' the dance floor with moves that belied her age in a viral video

The woman showed some side sleek leg robotic moves before she made 'current movements' with her hands

Other women who later joined in as they danced to Madonna's Holiday could not keep up with her energy

The video of a woman showing off her fast hip hop dance moves despite her old age has stirred massive reactions on the internet.

In the clip shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the woman vibed to Madonna's classic song, Holiday.

The woman displayed her dancing skills.

Her energy is hyper

At a point during her performance, she did a breakdance with her two hands. Other old women joined in and it became a group performance.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said it showed the importance of having a club experience while one is still young.

Watch the video below:

She is good!

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments and thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

iamsexysteel said:

"U see why e dey make sense for our kids to dey taste clubs and social gatherings sometimes……while mummy in white was busy busting some old school steps wey make plenty Brian……the other mama came to change the vibe with cultural dance."

yetundebakare said:

"Old mama youngie."

gbemys0la said:

"The move you make when you hear your favorite song from ages."

hanzography_media_ said:

"Mama dun hear seh him son dun finally decide tu marry, settle down and get her a grand child."

