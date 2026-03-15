Despite a convincing result against Elche CF over the weekend, Real Madrid are expected to take a cautious approach as they prepare for the second-leg clash against Manchester City.

The Spanish giants head into the match with a comfortable 3–0 advantage from the first leg. However, the team is still dealing with several injury concerns.

One of the players currently sidelined is Raúl Asencio, who missed the recent match against Elche and was only named on the bench during the first leg.

Asencio still doubtful vs Man City

Heading into the decisive second leg against Manchester City, a report from Diario AS suggests that Asencio remains a doubt this week.

The young defender is still suffering from calf discomfort, and it remains uncertain whether he will be fit enough to feature in the match.

While nothing has been ruled out yet, a final decision on whether Asencio will travel with the squad is expected to be made at the last minute.

There are more encouraging developments elsewhere in the squad, with Álvaro Carreras — the other injured defender — already completing part of the training sessions with the team.

The former SL Benfica full-back is pushing to receive medical clearance ahead of the second-leg encounter and is expected to travel with the squad.

However, he will still need to pass a fitness test at the Etihad Stadium before being cleared to play against the side managed by Pep Guardiola.

Carreras’ potential return could provide a major boost for Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa. Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether the manager would consider starting the defender immediately after his recovery.

The next couple of days could prove crucial as Real Madrid hope to welcome back some of their injured players ahead of the decisive second leg against Manchester City.

Source: YEN.com.gh