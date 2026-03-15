Joan Laporta has emerged victorious in the 2026 presidential elections at FC Barcelona, defeating Víctor Font by a landslide margin

The 63-year-old businessman will continue as president of the Catalan club for another five years

A total of 48,480 members took part in the vote, representing a turnout of 42.34% of eligible voters

FC Barcelona have confirmed that Joan Laporta has won the club’s presidential election, securing another mandate to lead the Catalan giants.

The result was announced on Sunday, March 15, after the final ballots were counted. Laporta recorded a commanding victory over rival Victor Font, comfortably winning the 2026 election.

Barcelona Presidential Elections 2026: Joan Laporta Beats Victor Font to Become President. Photo credit: @FCBarcelona/X.

Source: Twitter

Laporta wins Barcelona elections, Font reacts

The 63-year-old businessman, who was seeking another term in office, received 68.18% of the total vote. That figure translates to 32,934 ballots from club members, according to the club's website.

Font finished a distant second with 29.78%, representing 14,385 votes, while blank ballots accounted for 2.04% of the total.

In all, 48,480 members participated in the election, representing a turnout of 42.34% among those eligible to vote.

According to France24, Laporta will officially begin the new term on July 1 and remain in office until 2031.

Despite the wide margin, Font accepted the outcome with grace and congratulated his opponent shortly after the results were declared.

"I congratulate President Laporta on his victory. We feel a bit sad because our dream of bringing the club closer to its fans and achieving what we proposed in the past weeks did not come true, but we respect the members' decision," he said, as quoted by ysscores.

Font also admitted that the scale of the defeat caught him by surprise. His campaign had the backing of club legend Xavi Hernandez, which many believed would strengthen his chances.

"The large difference in votes was somewhat surprising, but in the end, the members decide with their votes. Now we will analyse the past phase and think about the next steps."

Barcelona fans react to Laporta’s victory

Soon after the announcement, supporters of the club flooded social media with their reactions to the outcome.

@klak366826 wrote:

"The gap was pretty much."

Another fan, @youyoubax, celebrated with a familiar chant among Barcelona supporters.

"Visca el Barça!!!!"

@EdetRichy looked ahead to possible transfer business.

"My presido, thanks for the Good job. Now let’s sign Oshimen."

Another supporter, @bebegift25, expressed optimism about the future.

"What a day! Joan Laporta re-elected as our president. You've guided us through the storm, and now it's time for glory again. Visca Barca, Visca Laporta! Let's make it count in the coming years. Força Barça."

Barcelona Presidential Elections 2026: Joan Laporta Beats Victor Font to Become President. Photo credit: @FCBarcelona/X.

Source: Twitter

Laporta’s leadership has already coincided with a successful era for the club. Across his previous terms between 2003 and 2010 and again from 2021 to 2026, Barcelona’s men’s team collected 19 major trophies.

That haul includes six league titles in La Liga, three Copa del Rey triumphs, six Supercopa de España victories, two UEFA Champions League crowns, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Laporta's re-election comes 48 hours after the demise of former president Enric Reyna.

Barcelona captain barred from voting

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Joan Laporta and Víctor Font contested the 2026 presidential election at Barcelona.

However, club captain Marc-André ter Stegen was unable to vote despite arriving at the polling venue.

Source: YEN.com.gh