Karen Carney is a renowned English former footballer and sports journalist, who has garnered significant public attention throughout her career. Her fame has sparked interest in various aspects of her life, including her relationships. However, there is no public information about Karen Carney having a partner.

Full name Karen Julia Carney Nickname Wizard Gender Female Date of birth 1 August 1987 Age 37 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Solihull, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Marie Carney Father Michael Carney School St. Ambrose Barlow Catholic Primary School University Loughborough University, University of Gloucestershire, James Lind Institute Profession Sports journalist and broadcaster, retired professional footballer Net worth $8 million Instagram @kazcarney

Who is Karen Carney's partner?

Karen Carney has never revealed her partner or whether she is dating. She prefers to keep her love life private choosing to focus on her sports broadcasting career. Her secrecy has resulted in a lot of speculation regarding her relationship status.

Has Karen Carney been married?

Karen’s relationship status is unknown publicly, therefore it is not known if she is married, dating, or single. So, if you are looking for information about Karen Carney’s wife, you’ll be disappointed as such information currently is unavailable.

Karen Carney’s dating history

Though the former professional footballer has kept her love life a secret, rumours have surfaced linking her to various people. Among them is Liesel Jolly, a senior marketing manager at Visa, who has been speculated to be her partner. However, Karen Carney has never publicly confirmed any romantic relationship with Liesel Jolly.

The pair are known to be co-creators (alongside former Scotland international Kim Little) of the career women's programme 'The Second Half'.

Karen Carney’s family

As of this writing, Karen has no known family of procreation. However, she has a family of origin which includes her parents Michael and Marie Carney. Her father, Michael, worked as a firefighter, while her mother, Marie, was employed at Sainsbury's, a leading supermarket chain. She also reportedly has two sisters: Emma Carney and Sarah Carney.

Karen talked about her family when she received her Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2017. She told in 2019:

I made my family feel like princes and princesses for the day. If I get that for one day, I’m happy with that. I am who I am. We keep it real and we know who we are. I don’t need a Bentley, I don’t need a Rolex. I’ve lived my dream and I’ve got my family, and that’s all I need.

Who is Karen Carney’s baby?

As of this writing, Karen Carney doesn’t have a baby. There is no evidence on her social media nor has she mentioned having a baby in any of her publicly available interviews. However, she has a godson named Ronnie who she posed with on Instagram during his christening in September 2020.

FAQs

Who is the ex-female footballer Karen? Karen Carney is known for her career with Birmingham City, Arsenal, Chicago Red Stars, Chelsea, and the England women’s national team. Who is Karen Carney and is she married? Karen Carney is a former English professional footballer and current sports journalist. She has kept her personal life, including her relationship status, private and is believed not to be married. What is Karen Carney’s age? Karen Carney is 37 years old (as of January 2025). She was born on 1 August 1987. What is Karen Carney’s net worth? Karen Carney has an alleged net worth of $4 million in 2025. Who is Karen Carney’s partner? Karen Carney keeps her relationship status hidden thus it is unclear if she is dating or single. Is Karen Carney in a relationship? Karen’s relationship status remains hidden from the public. Is Fran Kirby Karen Carney’s partner? No, there is no evidence to suggest that Fran Kirby is Karen Carney’s partner. What is Karen Carney’s sexuality? Karen Carney has never publicly declared her sexuality thus it is unknown. Does Karen Carney have children? There is no public information indicating that Karen Carney has children. What is the connection between Karen Carney and Liesel Jolly? Karen Carney and Liesel Jolly are involved in the women's programme 'The Second Half'. Liesel Jolly is a senior marketing manager at Visa, which sponsors the programme.

The topic of Karen Carney’s partner has intrigued many, but the decorated English former footballer has decided to keep her love life private. She believes in maintaining a clear boundary between her professional achievements and her private life, allowing her to focus on her career as a sports journalist and broadcaster.

