Ghanaian musician Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly called Becca,has gone viral with her new look

The famous songstress looked effortlessly chic in a classy short hairstyle and heavy makeup for her video shoot

Some social media users have commented on Becca's stylish short green dress designed by Yartel GH

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly called Becca, has impressed many with her modelling skills on Instagram.

The African Woman hitmaker flaunted her fine legs in a stylish ensemble for her latest video shoot.

Ghanaian musician Becca looks gorgeous in a stylish green dress. Photo credit: @beccaafrica.

Source: Instagram

Becca flaunts her glowing skin

Ghanaian female songstress Becca has made headlines with her short dress at a private event in September 2025.

The style influencer wore a green long-sleeved corporate outfit designed with beautiful African print tassels, which can be worn to any red carpet event.

The founder of Kora Spa looked spectacular in a short pixie cut hairstyle similar to what Chioma Adeleke wore for her white wedding in Miami.

Popular Kumasi makeup artiste, Barima Artistry, did an incredible job with Becca's flawless makeup, which made her glow as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Becca opted for glittering, sparkly high heels to match the custom-made dress by Yartel GH for her video shoot.

Becca and her husband travel together in style. Photo credit: @beccaafrica.

Source: Instagram

Singer Becca slays in a short hairstyle

Female singer Becca has turned heads with her short hairstyle for her collaborative shoot with top lifestyle brands in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian hairdresser Diya reacted to Becca's elegant hairstyle.

" A short hairstyle is always the go-to hairstyle for corporate women. It matches with every outfit. It is always less expensive to fix than to straighten hair. I am happy that Becca has introduced a new style for my clients. It makes it easy when you show photos to them so they know what to expect."

The Instagram video is below:

Becca receives new car on her birthday

In one of the touching videos, Nigerian businessman Tobi Sanni gave his wife, singer Becca, a brand-new 2025 BMW X6, a high-end SUV.

The wealthy entrepreneur who married Becca in 2018 gave her a few words of praise and assurance of his love before announcing her new present.

"This is simply to let you know that I love you, even if I'm not very good at presentations. "I want to express my gratitude to you and give you a small gift on this day," he remarked.

The generous gesture from her husband seemed to overwhelm Becca, who was heard mumbling, "It's a lie."

Singer Becca's close friends, who witnessed the lovey-dovey moment, cheered as the celebrity couple inspired them with their love story.

The Instagram video is below:

Becca flaunts a Stanley Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on singer Becca, who made waves with her Stanley Cup at the first Music Box event in Ghana.

Singer Becca looked gorgeous in a beautiful silver long-sleeved outfit that accentuated her fine figure.

Becca's custom-made attire and haircut drew criticism from certain social media users on Instagram."Akosua Broni ahoufe": Becca glows as she slays in a stylish dress & short hair

Source: YEN.com.gh