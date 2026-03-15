Ken Ofori-Atta Seeks Permanent US Residency As Ghana Pushes for His Extradition
- Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's lawyer has indicated that his client is seeking US residency amid fears of an unfair trial in Ghana
- Ofori-Atta, who was detained in an ICE detention facility in Virginia for visa overstay, faces multiple corruption charges in Ghana
- The former Finance Minister's legal team claims a political witch hunt challenges Ofori-Atta's chance for a fair trial upon extradition
A lawyer representing the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has indicated that his client is pursuing permanent US residency instead of returning to Ghana, where he fears he would not be tried fairly on corruption charges.
Ken Ofori-Atta is being held in an ICE detention facility in Virginia after his arrest by US immigration officials in January 2026 for overstaying on a visa.
His legal representative, Enayat Qasimi, told news site Semafor that Ken Ofori-Atta has a “pathway to residency” that he would pursue.
The lawyer indicated that there were doubts about the independence of the Ghanaian judiciary and stated that Ken Ofori-Atta had been subjected to a “political witch hunt” that meant he was unlikely to receive a fair trial over alleged financial impropriety while in office, from 2017 to 2024.
The former Finance Minister during the Akufo-Addo administration is facing multiple charges of corruption, money laundering and using public office for profit, including allegations that the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract caused a financial loss of more than GH¢1.4 billion to the state.
Ken Ofori-Attah is expected to return to Ghana to stand trial. Ghana’s Attorney-General has issued an extradition request, which could allow for the trial if he comes back to Ghana.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh