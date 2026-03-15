Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's lawyer has indicated that his client is seeking US residency amid fears of an unfair trial in Ghana

Ofori-Atta, who was detained in an ICE detention facility in Virginia for visa overstay, faces multiple corruption charges in Ghana

The former Finance Minister's legal team claims a political witch hunt challenges Ofori-Atta's chance for a fair trial upon extradition

A lawyer representing the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has indicated that his client is pursuing permanent US residency instead of returning to Ghana, where he fears he would not be tried fairly on corruption charges.

Ken Ofori-Atta's lawyers say he is applying for US permanent residency as Ghana pushes for his extradition. Photo credit: Citi975FM

Source: Facebook

Ken Ofori-Atta is being held in an ICE detention facility in Virginia after his arrest by US immigration officials in January 2026 for overstaying on a visa.

His legal representative, Enayat Qasimi, told news site Semafor that Ken Ofori-Atta has a “pathway to residency” that he would pursue.

The lawyer indicated that there were doubts about the independence of the Ghanaian judiciary and stated that Ken Ofori-Atta had been subjected to a “political witch hunt” that meant he was unlikely to receive a fair trial over alleged financial impropriety while in office, from 2017 to 2024.

The former Finance Minister during the Akufo-Addo administration is facing multiple charges of corruption, money laundering and using public office for profit, including allegations that the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract caused a financial loss of more than GH¢1.4 billion to the state.

Ken Ofori-Attah is expected to return to Ghana to stand trial. Ghana’s Attorney-General has issued an extradition request, which could allow for the trial if he comes back to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh