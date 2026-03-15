The Iraq FA president has addressed growing speculation about Iraq potentially replacing Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With uncertainty surrounding Iran’s participation amid rising geopolitical tensions, Iraq has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take the spot

The Lions of Mesopotamia will turn their focus to the World Cup playoff, where they are set to face either Bolivia or Suriname on March 31

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The president of the Iraqi Football Association, Adnan Dirjal, has broken his silence about whether Iraq could replace Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The conversation has gathered momentum in recent days as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States.

On Tuesday, March 11, Iran's sports minister stressed that "under no circumstances" will Team Melli participate in the upcoming global tournament following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iraq FA President Breaks Silence About His Nation Replacing Iran at 2026 World Cup. Photos by NurPhoto and Pool.

Source: Getty Images

In response, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the team’s “life and safety” would be at risk in the United States.

Trump’s comments came just two days after he told FIFA president Gianni Infantino the Iranian players would be welcome, despite the Middle East war.

The back and forth has since cast uncertainty over Iran’s World Cup schedule. The team is expected to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and June 21 before meeting Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Iraq FA chief reacts to replacing Iran

With rumours swirling about a possible withdrawal, Dirjal moved to calm the conversation while stressing that no official decision has been made.

He explained that discussions remain ongoing with football’s governing bodies.

“We are in constant contact with FIFA and the AFC [Asian Football Confederation],” with Iraq’s playoff set to go ahead for March 31 in Monterrey.

“The team will travel to Mexico on a private plane this week, with players joining from Iraq, the Gulf and Europe.”

On Iran: “There is nothing official about a withdrawal.”

“We have 17 days - our full focus is preparation and reaching the World Cup.”

His remarks underline Iraq’s determination to concentrate on the path already in front of it rather than relying on developments elsewhere.

Iraq FA President Breaks Silence About His Nation Replacing Iran at 2026 World Cup. Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Iraq prepare for crucial World Cup playoff

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Iran, the Lions of Mesopotamia remain firmly focused on their own qualification route.

The team will travel to Monterrey for an intercontinental playoff scheduled for March 31.

There, they are expected to meet either the Bolivia national football team or the Suriname national football team.

The winner of that tie will secure a place at the expanded World Cup tournament.

Under coach Graham Arnold, the team is hoping to reach football’s biggest stage for the first time since 1986, according to BBC Sport.

The next World Cup will be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada beginning June 11.

For now, Iraq’s attention remains firmly on the decisive match in Monterrey. Any talk about replacing Iran will depend entirely on decisions taken by FIFA in the weeks ahead.

Will FIFA postpone the World Cup?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the future of the 2026 World Cup has become a major talking point as the tournament approaches.

Officials at FIFA say they are closely monitoring developments in Iran while preparations for the global event continue.

Source: YEN.com.gh