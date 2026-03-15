Aurélien Tchouaméni has finally addressed rumours suggesting his girlfriend was unfaithful

Widespread social media reports claimed the Real Madrid star had caught his partner, Suzette Carter, cheating

Tchouaméni has been in a relationship with the American influencer, and the couple has gradually become more open about their romance in public

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has moved to quash circulating claims that his girlfriend, Suzette Carter, had cheated on him.

The rumours began with a social media post purportedly from Tchouameni, which alleged that he had discovered Carter with another man.

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni pours cold water on claims his girlfriend cheated on him. Photo credit: David S. Bustamante/Getty and @kingsuzette/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Tchouameni reacts to claims his girlfriend cheated

The post claimed the Frenchman had lavished his partner with a £25,000 weekly allowance and even purchased a house for her in Fuenlabrada, Spain, yet had still been betrayed.

It went on to suggest that Los Blancos head coach Álvaro Arbeloa had excluded Tchouameni from Real Madrid’s home match against Elche due to the "tough personal situation."

Tchouameni quickly put the speculation to rest by sharing a screenshot of the post with the caption: "That's not my account. Take Care."

Tchouameni's relationship with Suzette Carter

The 26-year-old footballer and American influencer Carter have been in a relationship for nearly two years.

Over the past year, the lovebirds have gradually grown more public about their romance.

The couple were first spotted together at Game 4 of the NBA playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks on May 28, 2025.

Posing for courtside photos at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, they drew the attention of fans on social media.

Their public appearance followed earlier sightings of Carter at the VIP section of the Bernabéu Stadium, supporting Tchouameni during Real Madrid matches.

The NBA outing indicated that the pair were becoming more comfortable sharing their relationship publicly.

Carter, originally from the Dominican Republic, works in the American fashion industry and as a model.

In June 2025, she publicly addressed false rumours about her past, firmly denying claims that she had ever worked in nightlife-related jobs.

Meanwhile, Tchouameni has been enjoying a strong run under interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Anchoring a diamond midfield formation, he has occasionally ventured into the opponent’s box, contributing goals and controlling the tempo.

Aurelien Tchouameni is experiencing an upsurge in form after a slow start to the 2025/26 campaign. Photo by Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, he has appeared 39 times across all competitions this season, scoring twice and providing an assist.

He is expected to feature for Madrid in their second-leg Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday, March 17.

The Spanish giants have one foot in the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition, thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Fede Valverde in the first leg.

Any result apart from a 3+ defeat would guarantee Tchouameni and his teammates passage to the next round.

Cameroon star allegedly caught cheating

In another relationship story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu found himself at the centre of controversy in Russia after reports linked him to a cheating scandal.

The Dynamo Moscow star was allegedly caught in the act by his partner, a Russian influencer, who reportedly called the police following the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh