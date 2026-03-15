Mohamed Salah Picks Cristiano Ronaldo in His List of Four Football Icons
- Liverpool star has named four players who are his biggest inspiration and included Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo
- Ronaldo has inspired hu8ndreds of footballers due to his incredible achievements and character
- Salah is one of the best Premier League players and arguably the greatest African footballer ever
Liverpool and Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah has named four players he considers his footballing heroes.
The winger included Al-Nassr and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo in his list.
The 32-year-old has been one of the best forwards in the Premier League since he joined Liverpool in 2017.
The Egypt international has been one of the best players in England for the last few years. He helped Liverpool end their Premier League trophy drought in 2020 and broke the record for goals in his first season (2017/18) with the club.
Salah's footballing heroes
Salah picked four players he draws inspiration from during a sit down with the club's official YouTube channel.
“I love the way Ronaldo [of Brazil] was playing and [Zinedine] Zidane and [Francesco] Totti. These guys, I always looked at them, and they just enjoy the game," he said via The Mirror.
He also highlighted why Cristiano Ronaldo impacted him.
"Cristiano was also the one when I started playing in Europe more, you see the way he dedicated everything to football is insane, the way he looks after himself. You can see everything, his numbers."
“But these guys I looked at when I was young and I just wished to play one game with them, or to be like them one day."
Salah played alongside Totti at AS Roma, came up against Ronaldo when he was at Manchester United and Real Madrid,
Why does Salah admire Ronaldo?
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Salah opened up on what he admires about one if his heroes, Ronaldo.
He revealed the goal celebration he finds most captivating, candidly choosing Ronaldo’s signature move.
Salah settled Ronaldo vs Messi debate
YEN.com.gh also reported that Salah settled the endless GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Egypt star chose Messi without hesitation despite claiming Ronaldo is his biggest inspiration.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.