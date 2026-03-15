Eric Aduamoah, a former student of PRESEC, Legon, was named West Africa's Best Business Student at the 2025 WAEC Distinction Awards

The former PRESEC student achieved A1 grades in all WASSCE subjects, receiving multiple accolades and financial awards

The WAEC Distinction Awards is a ceremony held to recognise students who demonstrate outstanding academic ability in the WASSCE

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Eric Aduamoah, a former student of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Legon, was honoured as West Africa’s Best Business Student at the 2025 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Distinction Awards.

The old student of PRESEC received the award for the top-performing Business candidate during the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for candidates across the sub-region.

PRESEC’S Eric Aduamoah receives an award for emerging as the 2025 best WASSCE Business student. Photo credit: @moe.gov.gh

Source: Facebook

Eric Aduamoah achieved A1 grades in all the subjects he sat for during the examination. His achievement earned him several awards from various institutions.

The Ghana National Office of WAEC, gave Eric Aduamoah the cedi equivalent of 400 US dollars. He also received a dictionary from Kingdom Books and Stationery, a cheque for GH¢10,000 from Manjigo Company Limited, and a laptop presented by Jay Kay Enterprises.

WAEC also presented a commemorative plaque to PRESEC, Legon in recognition of the school’s role in nurturing the award-winning student.

Eric Aduamoah is currently studying BSc Administration at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The WAEC Distinction Awards is a ceremony held to recognise students who demonstrate outstanding academic ability in the WASSCE across West Africa.

The awards are designed to honour exceptional academic performance while encouraging students to pursue higher goals. They also aim to motivate students and schools across the region to strive for excellence in WASSCE performance.

Huda Suglo Suleman emerges best WASSCE Candidate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Legacy Girls’ College graduate Huda Suglo Suleman was named Ghana’s Overall Best WASSCE Candidate for 2025, earning national praise for her exceptional academic performance.

Huda also secured the Best Candidate title in the General Programme (Arts Option) after achieving an outstanding eight As (8As) in the 2025 WASSCE examination.

Legacy Girls’ College described the accomplishment as a reflection of dedication, discipline, resilience, and strong academic values.

Meanwhile, UCC alumnus Charles Williams Obeng Mensah was crowned ICAG’s Overall Best Level 3 Candidate, earning a fully funded trip to Dubai, a cash prize, a laptop, and academic books

Source: YEN.com.gh