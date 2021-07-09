Funny Face's ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, is set to get married again

The policewoman will be walking down the aisle on July 31, 2021, after a traditional wedding on July 28

Elizabeth and Funny Face broke up five years ago amid accusations of infidelity by the comedian while she claimed he was a two-minute man

Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, the ex-wife of comedian Funny Face, is set to remarry after finding love again.

Elizabeth Ntim, who is a policewoman, is scheduled to marry a man called, Eric Adjei, about three weeks from now.

An invitation card for Ntim and Adjei's wedding which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that the ceremony will be held in two days.

Two-leg affair

A traditional marriage ceremony which is often referred to as engagement will come off on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The ceremony is expected to start at 10:00 am Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra.

After the traditional wedding, Ntim and Adjei will hold their white wedding at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry International, Lapaz Race Course on July 31, 2021.

The wedding invitation was first sighted on the Instagram blog, Nkonkonsa. (Swipe below to see invitation)

Elizabeth Ntim and Funny Face

The wedding of Elizabeth Ntim comes exactly five years after she ended her relationship with the comedian.

Funny Face and Adwoa broke up in 2016 after two years of marriage in what turned out to be a very controversial divorce.

While Funny Face accused Nana Adwoa of infidelity, she countered by saying the comedian was not good enough in bed for her.

She even went ahead to reveal bedroom secrets which eventually led to Funny Face being tagged as a two-minute man.

Elizabeth snubs Funny Face in public

Since their acrimonious divorce, the two were never spotted at the same place at the same time until September 2020.

The two former lovers were seen together, albeit in not-so-friendly circumstances, at the launch of Adonko Next Level.

A video showed the comic actor approaching his ex-wife and bending a little to tell her something but she snubbed him.

